747% return in 1 year: This multibagger stock in focus after changing its name - Check details

Mumbai:

A multibagger stock is in focus as it has informed the exchanges that the company has officially changed its name. The change is in accordance with the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015. According to the information shared, the name of Shalimar Agencies Limited has been officially changed to Spice Lounge Food Works Limited, effective from August 11, 2025. Also, the company's Scrip ID and abbreviation on the BOLT Plus system have also been changed to SPICELOUNG.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby given that effective from 11th Aug, 2025, the name of the Company has changed from “Shalimar Agencies Ltd to Spice Lounge Food Works Limited,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price Today

The stock opened in the red at Rs 37.95, hitting a two per cent lower circuit on the BSE. In the last trading session, the counter had closed at Rs 38.72. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,645.58 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 41.13, hit on August 5, 2025. The 52-week low is Rs 37.95.

Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages.

The counter has been losing for the last 4 days and has fallen 7.73 per cent in the period.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 3143.59 per cent in five years and 747.10 per cent in one year. It has made investors richer by 296.97 per cent so far this year. However, it has corrected 5.90 per cent in one week.

Stock Market Today

Equity benchmark started the trading session in positive territory on Monday amid fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 104.84 points to 79,962.63 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 55.85 points to 24,419.15.