422% YTD return: Multibagger stock in focus as board to consider new acquisitions, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works, a company with a market cap of Rs 3,479.34 crore, are in focus as the board of directors of the company will meet soon to discuss and consider proposals for acquisitions. The stock witnessed a trend reversal as it fell after two days of consecutive gains. The counter opened gap down with a loss of nearly 5 per cent at Rs 49.91 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 52.53 amid profit booking. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

Board meeting soon

According to the information shared with exchanges, the board of directors of the company will meet on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

During the meeting, the board will consider and discuss proposals related to the acquisition of a businesses or entities in India or abroad. In the filing, the company also stated that decisions may be taken on other important matters with the chairman's approval.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 4165.81 per cent in five years and 1199.74 per cent in three years. In three years and two years, the stock has gained 827.70 per cent and 750.26 per cent.

On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has given a multibagger return of 422.07 per cent as against the positive return of 8.58 per cent by the benchmark index. However, the stock has corrected 7.85 per cent in one month.

Meanwhile, the stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 49.85. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.