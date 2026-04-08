156% return in 1 year: Shares of KMEW gain over 5% post this update, check details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works Ltd, which is into dredging, repairs, and maintenances of marine crafts and marine infrastructure, surged over 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company informed exchanges about the commissioning of River Pearl 47, the largest and deepest Indian-flag, self-propelled backhoe dredger, at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) under contract with the Dredging Corporation of India. The counter opened gap up at Rs 1750.95, representing a gain of 5.46 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,660.30 on the BSE. However, it later dipped amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 1,704.65. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1722 with a gain of Rs 61.70 or 3.72 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,209.28 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 1,750 against the previous close of Rs 1,660.80, also the day's high. It later touched the day's low of Rs 1,702.80.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 1,965 and a 52-week low of Rs 643.50, hit on April 9, 2025.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a solid 9,093 per cent return over five years and 250 per cent over three years. In one year, it has gained 156 per cent. However, the stock has corrected by 10.54 per cent on a year-to-date basis, compared with a dip of 8.99 per cent in the benchmark index.

River Pearl 47

River Pearl 47 is equipped with a Japanese-built Komatsu PC 2000 heavy-duty excavator mounted on a hydraulically operated three-legged spud barge powered by dual engines.

Share market today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped in early trade following a sharp rally in global markets and a significant drop in crude oil prices after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,775.73 points or 3.71 per cent to 77,392.31 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 815.2 points or 3.52 per cent to 23,938.85.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)