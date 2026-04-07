Government doubles allocation of 5kg LPG cylinders for migrant workers in each state

New Delhi:

Amid reports of a shortage of LPG cylinders, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has announced that the daily quantity of 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders is being doubled across all States and Union Territories. The ministry said that these 5kg FTL cylinders will be made available to migrant workers with the assistance of oil marketing companies (OMCs). ".. these 5kg FTL cylinders will be at the disposal of the State Government / its Food / Civil Supplies Department for supplying only to migrant laborers in their state with the assistance of oil marketing companies (OMCs)," the letter reads.

5kg LPG cylinders are available across the counter at LPG distributorships on showing valid ID proofs.

5kg LPG cylinders are priced at market rates

Unlike the subsidised domestic 14.2-kg cylinders, the 5 kg bottles, called FTL cylinders, are priced at market rates and do not require any address proof for procurement from a nearby LPG distributorship.

Steady supply of LPG

Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday said they are maintaining steady and adequate supplies of LPG and automotive fuel in Madhya Pradesh despite the ongoing war in West Asia and allayed fears of shortages.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) asserted domestic LPG supplies have been prioritised and cylinder deliveries continue as normal.

Meanwhile, authorities have intensified action against hoarding and black marketing, seizing over 50,000 cylinders since March and issuing more than 1,400 show-cause notices to LPG distributors, with 36 dealerships suspended so far.

The government has prioritised supplies of domestic LPG and piped natural gas (PNG), particularly for households and essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions, while boosting refinery output and managing demand by extending LPG refill intervals.

Commercial LPG supplies have been capped at 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, with smaller cylinders being made widely available to ease pressure on demand.