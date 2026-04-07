Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei 'unconscious', unable to run country: Report

Tehran:

A new intelligence memo has claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei is currently unconscious and unable to carry out his duties as Iran’s Supreme Leader as he is currently undergoing medical treatment, The Times has reported. The report comes amid uncertainty around Mojtaba's health condition and the fact that he has not been seen in public after being appointed to the top post.

The assessment, reportedly based on American and Israeli intelligence, states that Khamenei is being treated for a severe medical condition in the city of Qom. The 56-year-old has only given out statements since assuming leadership following the reported assassination of his father, Ali Khamenei, at the start of the war.

Mojtaba Khamenei's condition critical

Earlier reports had suggested he suffered only a minor leg injury in the strike that killed his father, along with other family members. However, the memo indicates his condition may be far more serious, stating that he is unable to participate in any decision-making.

It remains unclear whether his current condition is linked to the initial attack or due to a subsequent development. The memo, shared with Gulf allies and cited by The Times, also marks the first indication of his confirmed location within Iran since taking office.

According to the report, Qom is also where Ali Khamenei’s body is being prepared for burial. The memo adds that preparations are underway in the city to construct a large mausoleum capable of accommodating multiple graves, raising the possibility that other family members may be buried alongside him.

A state funeral for Ali Khamenei had earlier been postponed, with authorities citing expectations of an unusually large turnout. Since assuming power, two statements attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei have been broadcast on state television, though both were read by presenters rather than delivered by him directly.

Trump's ultimatum to Iran

Donald Trump on Monday escalated his warning to Iran, saying potential US strikes could target all power plants and bridges as his deadline for a deal approached. The threat came after Tehran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and instead called for a permanent end to the conflict.

Trump said the entire country could be struck in a single night, adding that his Tuesday 8 pm EDT deadline was final and that Iran had already been given sufficient extensions.

The United States has demanded that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping traffic, warning that failure to comply could result in major infrastructure being destroyed, raising concerns over possible war crimes.

Meanwhile, Israel intensified pressure by launching strikes on a major petrochemical facility and reportedly killing the intelligence chief of the paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Following its rejection of the US proposal, Tehran also conveyed its own 10-point plan to end the conflict through Pakistan, which is acting as a key mediator, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

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