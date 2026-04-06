Opportunity to own a plot near Noida airport, YEIDA launches new scheme - Check price and other details

Noida:

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched a new scheme under which it is providing 973 plots near the Noida International Airport. The scheme, which opened for registration today, i.e. on Monday, April 6, 2026, will close on May 6. This means interested people will have a full month to apply. According to the authority's official website, a draw will be held on June 18 for this scheme to determine the fate of those who have received plot allotments.

What are the locations of these plots?

According to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's official website, these plots are located in Sectors 15C, 18, and 24A. These plots come in various sizes. Under the scheme, draws will be held for plots measuring 162, 183, 184, 200, 223, and 290 square meters. Applications have been invited for the allotment of residential plots to be developed along the Yamuna Expressway, on land owned by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. The land on which these plots will be developed has been acquired by the authority.

Details of plots available:

S. No. Plot size (in sq. meters) Total Plot Farmers category 17.5% Working industrial unit 5% General Category 77.5% Registration amount for SC-ST Others 1 162 476 83 24 369 293706/- 587412/- 2 183 4 1 0 3 331779/- 663558/- 3 184 4 1 0 3 333592/- 667184/- 4 200 481 84 24 373 362600/- 725200/- 5 223 6 1 0 5 404299/- 808598/- 6 290 2 0 0 2 525770/- 1051540/- Total 973 170 48 755

In YEIDA's new residential plot scheme, the land rate has been fixed at Rs 36,260 per square meter. The authority has clarified that if any rate increase occurs before the allotment letter is issued, applicants will be required to pay according to the revised rates. Furthermore, if the authority changes the rate in the future or if the land acquisition cost, compensation, or ex gratia amount is increased at the court, state government, or authority level, the allottee will have to bear the proportionate burden.

What will be the mode of payment?

All payments under this scheme will be made online only. Applicants can make payments through the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's official website or through the online property account system via the payment gateway. Offline payments will not be accepted.

Plot allotment process

Plot allocation will be conducted through a draw (lottery). Separate draws will be held for each category, ensuring transparency in the process.

ALSO READ | DA hike likely to be announced soon, here's how much government employees can expect - Check details