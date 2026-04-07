Bomb kit, radicalising youths: Probe reveals about ISIS suspect Rizwan Ahmed’s sinister terror plots

New Delhi:

After being brought from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, suspected ISIS operative Rizwan Ahmed was produced before the Patiala House Court, which granted police remand to the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Complete bomb-making setup recovered

One of the most alarming findings is the recovery of materials linked to explosive devices.

Sources say Rizwan had a modified table clock, more than 500 grams of suspicious chemicals, timers, and wiring components items that together point towards the capability to assemble a bomb.

Online radicalisation trail

Investigators have also uncovered digital evidence suggesting a systematic effort to spread extremist ideology. Objectionable content aimed at radicalising youth was found, indicating that Rizwan was actively trying to influence others through online platforms.

According to sources, Rizwan was in contact with 4–5 minors and had been attempting to brainwash them through social media. Officials believe he was trying to draw them into a larger extremist network.

Suspected plot for bigger attack

Rizwan is suspected of plotting a major attack and allegedly intended to use individuals he had radicalised to carry out bomb blasts. Agencies are now working to identify these contacts and prevent any potential threat.

Police records show that this is not the first time Rizwan has come under scrutiny. He was arrested in 2015 in connection with terror activities and spent around eight years in jail before being released in 2023. Officials suspect he became active again soon after and reconnected with operatives linked to ISIS.

Another key finding is his alleged communication with handlers based in Syria. Sources say he was in touch with them through a mobile application, suggesting a possible international link guiding his actions.