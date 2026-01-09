Major infrastructure push: 10 Gurugram roads to connect with Dwarka Expressway Currently, along with the outer road of Sector 99, the main roads of Sectors 99–99R, 99–102, 102–102R, 101–104, 102–103, 103–106, 106–109, 109–112, 110R–111, etc., have not been linked with the Dwarka Expressway.

Gurugram:

Despite efforts to acquire 30 meters of land, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has not yet been able to connect more than 10 proposed major roads running from Gurugram Sector 99 to Sector 115 to the Dwarka Expressway. Amidst people facing difficulties, the meeting of the district coordination committee was conducted on Thursday at the Mini Secretariat in Deeper Baas under the chairmanship of the Chief Advisor for Urban Development, Dheeraj Desi. According to a report in Hindustan, detailed discussions were held regarding land acquisition in the meeting.

In a notable breakthrough, HSVP administrator Vaishali Singh has said that all information related to the acquired land will be compiled by January 31. The authorities will then work on the land acquisition process.

Currently, along with the outer road of Sector 99, the main roads of Sectors 99–99R, 99–102, 102–102R, 101–104, 102–103, 103–106, 106–109, 109–112, 110R–111, etc., have not been linked with the Dwarka Expressway. As 30 meters of land meant for the green belt was not acquired, these roads could not be connected to the Dwarka Expressway.

Additionally, Dheeraj Desi has given instructions to officials of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited to submit information concerning land acquisition to the committee to facilitate the land acquisition at the earliest.

Once these roads are connected to the Dwarka Expressway, societies such as Gurugram Greens in Sector 102, Parsina Elite Residency, Habitat Prime, Capital Gateway in Sector 111, Assotech Blith, Diplomatic Greens in Sector 110R, Suncity Avenue, Parsina Laxmi Apartments in Sector 99, Satya Hermitage, Heritage Max, G-99, and the Industrial Estate Sector Park in Sector 103.

In the meeting, the delay in road repairs was also discussed. GDMA (Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority) officials have informed that out of a total of 783 complaints received through the Haryana Road App, 163 complaints have been resolved, while 617 remain to be addressed. The Gurugram Municipal Corporation has resolved 219 complaints out of 910.

