IT stock in focus as firm announces partnership to launch preventive screening and wellness app: Details

Shares of the information technology (IT) company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are in focus as the company has announced a partnership to launch a preventive screening and wellness application powered by its AI-integrated care platform, BluHealth. Amid this update, the stock opened in the green at Rs 20.25 against the previous close of Rs 20.21 on the BSE. It gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 20.59, a gain of Rs 0.38 or 1.88 per cent from the previous close. However, the counter saw profit booking at higher levels and fell to hit an intraday low of Rs 19.98, down Rs 0.23 or 1.13 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 20.09, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,854.47 crore.

Strategic technology partnership

The company has announced a strategic technology partnership with the Mahesh Babu Foundation to support community healthcare and wellness initiatives. According to the information shared with exchanges, they have launched GMB Life as part of the association. This is a preventive screening and wellness application and is powered by Blue Cloud’s AI-integrated care platform, BluHealth. The application is live on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Features of the platform

The platform enables contactless, camera-based wellness scans using standard smartphones in under 60 seconds. It estimates parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, respiration rate, BMI, stress index, and vascular age without requiring medical devices or blood samples.

However, the platform provides wellness screening information for general awareness and is not diagnostic in nature. "The proposed healthcare kiosks are a future phase; locations, timelines and partner arrangements are yet to be finalised and will be disclosed as required," the company said.

Recently, the company had informed that its board members have given in-principle approval to the proposal to acquire up to 100 per cent of Target Group, comprising US-based CareTech AI Inc. and its two wholly-owned companies, CareCareer Tech LLC and Envision NJ LLC.

The acquisition will be done through a share swap, in which the company will make a preferential allotment of its equity shares. The company said in the filing that CareTech AI Inc. is a US-based AI-based healthcare tech and services company.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)