Rs 60 Dividend Stock: Here's your last chance to buy this BSE 500 company to be eligible for corporate action

Amid stock market volatility, investors are looking for stocks that can help them earn additional income. One such stock is the personal care company Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care. The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 60 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. "We are pleased to further inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 60 per Equity Share (Nominal Value of Rs. 10/- each)," the company stated in an exchange filing dated May 28, 2026.

PGHH dividend record date

The company has fixed September 1, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action.

PGHH dividend payment date

The company said it will pay the dividend to eligible members by October 6, 2026.

"Request you to kindly take note of the below mentioned dates: Date of AGM: Tuesday, September 8, 2026; Record Date (for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend): Tuesday, September 01, 2026; Dividend (if approved at the 62nd AGM) shall be paid to the eligible members by October 6, 2026," the company said in an exchange filing.

PGHH share price today

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are currently trading at Rs 7,999.95, down 1.19 per cent from the previous close of Rs 8,095.90 per share. The company's market cap stood at Rs 25,968.43 crore. During the day, the stock traded in an intraday range of Rs 7,982.20 to Rs 8,141.85 per share. This is also the counter's 52-week low. The stock's 52-week high is Rs 14,493.15, hit on September 29, 2025.

Share price history

The stock has been losing for the last three days, falling 1.56 per cent over the period and underperforming the sector by 0.91 per cent. Technically, it is trading below the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 26.05. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)