Healthcare stock trades in green as firm plans to expand its total capacity to 5,740 beds by March 2028

Shares of private hospital chain Park Medi World trade in the green even as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined as renewed tensions in West Asia triggered a rebound in crude oil prices. The stock trades in the green after the company said that it plans to expand total capacity to 5,740 beds by March 2028 through a total addition of 1,450 beds across ongoing greenfield and brownfield projects. The stock started the trading session at Rs 290.80, a gain of Rs 0.75 or 0.25 per cent from the previous close of Rs 290.05 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 290.85.

Last seen, the stock was trading in the green at Rs 290.05, a gain of Rs 0.05 or 0.02 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 12,437.45 crore.

The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 305.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 138.15 on the BSE. Technically, the stock is trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

Capacity expansion across North India

Park Medi World Limited, operating under the Park Hospitals brand, is the second-largest private hospital chain in North India, with 17 operational hospitals and 4,290 beds across 6 states.

"Our expansion is supported by a balanced mix of greenfield developments and acquisitions. While greenfield projects strengthen our long-term presence, acquisitions allow us to enter new markets faster by leveraging existing infrastructure and accelerating time to market," the report said.

The company recently acquired Mehar Hospital, Zirakpur, a multi-super speciality facility to strengthen its presence in the Tricity area of Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula. It was an all-cash transaction for Rs 107 crore.

Annual report for FY 2025-26

The company has released its Annual Report for FY 2025–26 and has reported a 20.5 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations, reaching Rs 1,679.40 crore compared to Rs 1,393.60 crore in financial year 2024-25.

The company's net profit after tax (PAT) jumped 27 per cent to Rs 273.60 crore, up from Rs 215.40 crore the previous fiscal year, driven by higher occupancy, debt reduction following initial public offering (IPO) proceeds, and a strategic pivot toward higher-acuity specialities.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)