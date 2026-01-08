Fake FASTag Annual Passes: NHAI issues alert over rising online fraud, all you need to know The NHAI has cautioned users that anyone trying to sell a FASTag annual pass through any website or link should be cautious, as it is a scam and falling for it could cost thousands of rupees.

New Delhi:

For those who own a vehicle and plan to buy a FASTag annual pass, it is important to be cautious, as cybercriminals have devised a new fraud method and are targeting FASTag annual pass buyers. A simple mistake on the part of vehicle owners can cost them Rs 3,000. The National Highways Authority of India, in a warning related to this matter, has said that there are several fake websites and links that claim to sell FASTag annual passes with one-year validity. However, it is to be noted that the FASTag annual pass can only be purchased through the Rajmargyatra mobile app.

NHAI cautions users

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the NHAI said, “NHAI has cautioned National Highway users against fake websites and unauthorised links claiming to sell FASTag annual passes. Please note that the FASTag annual pass can only be purchased through the official HighwayYatra app. Any other website or platform offering annual passes is not authorised and may lead to financial fraud or misuse of personal details. To stay safe, avoid clicking on unknown links, do not share your vehicle or FASTag details with unknown sources, and always use the HighwayYatra app.”

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

For those unaware, according to the Indian Highway Management Company Limited (IHMCL), the FASTag annual pass is designed for private cars, jeeps, and vans. It is aimed at enabling a smooth passage through toll plazas without cash payment. The pass has a validity of one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first.