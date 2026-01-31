Who holds the record for delivering the longest Union Budget speech? The Budget for the April 2026 to March 2027 financial year will be presented on a Sunday, marking a first in independent India’s history, with Nirmala Sitharaman set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1. The Budget is expected to outline measures to sustain economic growth, maintain fiscal discipline, and push reforms aimed at shielding the economy from global trade tensions, including tariffs imposed by the United States.

The Budget for the April 2026 to March 2027 financial year will be presented on a Sunday, marking a first in independent India's history. The Union Budget reflects the government’s economic priorities and policy direction for the upcoming fiscal year.

Sitharaman’s earlier measures, including sweeping cuts in income tax and GST, higher infrastructure spending, and interest rate reductions by the Reserve Bank of India, have helped the Indian economy withstand the impact of a punitive 50 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods.

What to expect in Budget 2026

Capital expenditure is expected to remain the central pillar of the Budget. Over the past few years, the government has significantly ramped up spending on roads, railways, defence manufacturing, urban infrastructure and logistics to crowd in private investment. For FY27, economists anticipate another meaningful increase in capital expenditure, though at a more measured pace compared to the sharp post pandemic surge. Railways, renewable energy, power transmission, defence and urban transport are expected to be key priority areas, along with continued support for state level infrastructure through interest free loans. Longest Budget speech on record till now

Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest Budget speech in India’s parliamentary history. In 2020, her address lasted 2 hours and 42 minutes. During the speech, she announced major reforms, including a new income tax regime and the proposed initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation.

Midway through the 2020 speech, Sitharaman felt unwell, following which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the final 2 pages on her behalf. The 2020 address surpassed her previous record set in 2019, when her Budget speech ran for 2 hours and 17 minutes. By contrast, her 2024 interim Budget speech, at 56 minutes, was the shortest of her tenure.

Shortest Budget speech ever

The shortest Budget speech was delivered by former Finance Minister Hirubhai M Patel during the 1977 to 1978 interim Budget. His speech comprised just 800 words.

The longest Budget speech by word count was delivered in 1991 by Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, running to 18,650 words. The second longest, at 18,604 words, was presented by Arun Jaitley in 2018.

