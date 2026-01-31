Budget 2026: When and where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech? Know full details here Budget 2026 carries unique significance as Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth straight Union Budget presentation, underscoring ongoing policy consistency. It marks the second comprehensive budget of the Modi 3.0 administration, coming after the 2024 interim budget and 2025's full annual plan.

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget 2026 on February 1, marking a historic Sunday presentation at 11:00 am in the Parliament.

Budget presentation schedule

The Budget speech is set for Sunday following the tradition established since 2017 to align with the fiscal year beginning April 1. This timing, shifted from the colonial-era 5:00 pm slot in 1999, ensures market alignment and parliamentary approval by March end. The budget session of Parliament commenced on January 28 (Wednesday), with the Economic Survey tabled on January 29 (Thursday).

Budget live streaming platforms

Watch the speech of Nirmala Sitharaman live on Sansad TV, DD News and indiabudget.gov.in from 11:00 am onwards. YouTube channels of Sansad TV and Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also stream it, alongside major news networks for real-time coverage. The official budget website provides additional documents post-speech.

Where to watch Budget 2026 live speech?

Platform How to access Sansad TV Live telecast DD News National broadcast News Broadcaster Websites (TV channels) Live stream on major news websites YouTube Official streams / news channels

Budget 2026 significance

Budget 2026 holds special importance as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive presentation, reflecting policy continuity. It represents the second full-fledged budget under the Modi 3.0 government, following the 2024 interim budget and the 2025 full annual budget.

What is a Union Budget?

The Union Budget is an annual financial statement presented to both Houses of Parliament as mandated by Article 112 of the Indian Constitution. It outlines the government's estimated receipts and expenditures for the upcoming financial year, while detailing tax proposals, expenditure priorities, policy reforms, and development initiatives.

Core components

Key elements include revenue and capital estimates, ways to raise funds, actual figures from the prior year with explanations for surpluses or deficits, and the economic policy roadmap for the coming year. Divided into Revenue Budget (day-to-day operations) and Capital Budget (asset creation and liabilities), it shapes national priorities like infrastructure and social welfare.

This Sunday presentation is unprecedented since February 1 last fell on a weekend, though FM Sitharaman presented on a Saturday in 2025. The event underscores India's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision amid economic reforms like customs duty changes and debt reduction efforts. Expect focus on tax relief, infrastructure, and growth strategies in her address.