Who is Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the man behind the Economic Survey?

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian

It is the maiden Economic Survey of Modi government 2.0. And so is it for the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

K Subramanian released the new government's first Economic Survey before the upper and lower houses of the Parliament.

The annual Economic Survey, usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget, projects the state of health of the country's economy and outlines the challenges.

Appointed as the 17th Chief Economic Advisor in December last year, K Subramanian succeeded Arvind Subramanian.

K Subramanian is a globally recognised scholar and has worked with RBI, SEBI and JPMorgan Chase, New York as a consultant. He obtained his PhD under the mentorship of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. During that period he co-authored a paper with Viral Acharya on the state of India’s public sector banks.

He has also worked as a finance professor at ISB, Hyderabad.

Subramanian is known for emphasising on the need to incentivise young and small businesses. He says he believes they will open up jobs and opportunities in the future.

Subramanian is also famous for keeping a strong stand against the archaic land and labour laws. He has always fought for liberating country from these laws to be able to compete on the global level.

