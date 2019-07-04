Economic Survey to be tabled before Parliament today

Image Source : PTI Economic Survey to be presented in the Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her team to present the annual Economic Survey in the parliament today at 12 pm

Ahead of Modi government's maiden Budget in the second term, an economic survey will project the state of health of the country's economy and outlining the challenges. The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget.

The copies of the Economic Survey has been brought to Parliament and it will be presented before the upper and lower houses of the Parliament.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1146628655961038848

The survey prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian is likely to flag headwinds that the economy might face in its pursuit to become the world's fifth largest economy.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian told ANI," Our team has put in a lot of effort with a lot of dedication, I hope results are good and we are able to contribute to the ideas for the economy. I hope the almighty blesses us."

#WATCH Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) on Economic Survey: Our team has put in a lot of effort with a lot of dedication, I hope results are good and we are able to contribute to the ideas for the economy. I hope the almighty blesses us. pic.twitter.com/On3HsEf0o2 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

He took to his own Twitter handle to share the excitement of presenting his first Economic Survey.

Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government's first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019 — K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) July 2, 2019