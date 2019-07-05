Budget 2019-20: Govt to launch 'Study in India' programme to attract foreign students

Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will start launch 'Study in India' initiative to attract foreign student to study in India.

Presenting the Budget 2019 in the Parliament, Sitharaman said India will be soon a hub of higher education.

“Not one educational institution was in top 200 in the World University rankings 5 years back. We have now 3 institutions in the top 200 institutional bracket - we will continue to improve higher education institutions. 'Study in India' initiative will be started for the exchange of foreign student,” she said.

Sitharaman said the government proposed a National Education Policy to transform and take India's higher education system to global standards.

“National Education Policy (NEP) will have a National Research Foundation to promote research. This will help fund research ecosystem among universities across the country, without any external funding,” she added.

She said to upgrade quality of teaching, the GYAN was started aimed to bring in the global pool of scientists and researchers, adding such initiatives have paid off.

The government proposed allocation of Rs 400 crore for world-class higher education institutions in the country, she added.