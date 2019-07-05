Friday, July 05, 2019
     
  5. No PAN card? No worries: Now you can use Aadhaar card for filing income tax

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2019 13:30 IST
Budget 2019-20: In  a major announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday that Addhaar card and PAN card are now interchangeable. She was presenting Union Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament.

According to her announcement, if a person does not have a Permanent Account Number (PAN), he will still be able to pay his or her taxes. All the taxpayer will have to do is quote his Aadhaar card number.

Till now, PAN card was mandatory to file income tax. This no longer will be the case.

In addition filing taxes, a citizen can also quote his/her Aadhaar number wherever quoting PAN number was previously mandatory. This includes transactions like buying gold, investing in mutual funds etc.

