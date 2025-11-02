Tej Pratap Yadav's life in danger? Bihar leader requests Centre to upgrade his security Tej Pratap Yadav has demanded enhanced security arrangements for himself, citing concerns over his safety following the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav in Bihar's Mokama.

Patna:

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav has voiced serious concerns over his safety amid rising criminal incidents and escalating political tensions in Bihar. He has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government to enhance his personal security, stating that the current arrangements are insufficient.

Tej Pratap expressed concern days after Jan Suraaj worker Dular Chand Yadav was killed while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Mokama on Thursday, following which the police registered four separate first information reports (FIRs), including one against Singh. His post-mortem report revealed that he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs.

Tej Pratap Yadav's life in danger?

Referring to the recent Mokama incident, Tej Pratap expressed apprehension over the growing incidents of murders, shootings, and other crimes in the state pose a threat not only to the public but also to elected representatives. He said that he could be targeted due to political rivalry, and therefore, the central government and state administration should strengthen his security arrangements so that he can campaign without any fear.

Speaking to reporters, he questioned the security arrangements. He said, "You can see the current situation in Bihar. Murders are happening one after another. No one knows when and where an enemy might emerge."

Tej Pratap files complaint against his own party's Supaul candidate

Tej Pratap Yadav visited the Election Commission. He made this statement regarding security arrangements while speaking to reporters.

Furthermore, Tej Pratap Yadav has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against his own party's candidate contesting the Supaul Assembly seat. In the complaint, Tej Pratap alleged that a candidate from his own party sought support from a Mahagathbandhan candidate, which is against party policy and discipline. He has demanded that the Election Commission conduct an impartial investigation into the matter and take strict action against the culprits.

