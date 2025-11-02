Advertisement
  3. Bihar elections 2025: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna today, poll rallies in Ara and Nawada

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural) and action against three other officials, taking a stern view of violence in Bihar's Mokama, in which gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav was killed during campaigning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Patna:

Political activity in Bihar is intensifying ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, with several high-profile leaders visiting the state today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are both scheduled to hold major campaign events. PM Modi will address two election rallies in Ara and Nawada, followed by a 3-km roadshow in Patna later in the evening. He is also expected to offer obeisance and seek blessings at a Gurudwara during his visit. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will hold public rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria as part of the Congress campaign. In a separate development, former Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who is contesting from Mokama on a JD(U) ticket, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav.

  • 8:44 AM (IST)Nov 02, 2025
    Anant Singh, JDU candidate from Bihar's Mokama, arrested

    Just days before the first phase of polling in Bihar, the police have arrested controversial former MLA Anant Singh in connection with the killing of Jan Suraaj worker Dular Chand Yadav, said officials on Sunday. Singh, 58-year-old, is Janata Dal United's (JDU) candidate from Mokama, where polling would be held in the first phase on November 6.  READ

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Nov 02, 2025
    Rahul Gandhi to address public rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address massive public rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria today.

     

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Nov 02, 2025
    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a mega roadshow in Patna this evening, spanning nearly 3 km. The event will begin at 5:30 pm, starting from Dinkar Chowk in Kadamkuan and concluding at Udyog Bhawan in Gandhi Maidan, covering a total distance of about 2.8 km. Before the roadshow, the Prime Minister will pay floral tributes to national poet Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’ at his statue at 5:25 pm. Along the route, ten welcome points have been arranged, where PM Modi will be greeted with flower showers, drum beats, and traditional cultural performances. After the roadshow, at 6:45 pm, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers and seek blessings at a Gurudwara. Earlier in the day, PM Modi will address election rallies in Ara and Nawada as part of his campaign ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Nov 02, 2025
    PM Modi to hold poll rallies in Ara and Nawada

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Ara and Nawada. Here's the complete schedule of the Prime Minister.

Top News

