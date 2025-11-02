Live Bihar elections 2025: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna today, poll rallies in Ara and Nawada Bihar Assembly elections 2025: The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural) and action against three other officials, taking a stern view of violence in Bihar's Mokama, in which gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav was killed during campaigning.

Patna:

Political activity in Bihar is intensifying ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, with several high-profile leaders visiting the state today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are both scheduled to hold major campaign events. PM Modi will address two election rallies in Ara and Nawada, followed by a 3-km roadshow in Patna later in the evening. He is also expected to offer obeisance and seek blessings at a Gurudwara during his visit. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will hold public rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria as part of the Congress campaign. In a separate development, former Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who is contesting from Mokama on a JD(U) ticket, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav.

