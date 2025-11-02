Anant Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Patna court in Dularchand Yadav murder case Mokama murder case: According to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma, the police investigation revealed that the violent confrontation- involving stone-pelting and gunfire between political supporters- took place in the presence of Anant Singh.

Patna:

Anant Kumar Singh, former MLA and Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody on Sunday (November 2) after being arrested in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav. The arrest, which occurred late Saturday (November 1), has sent ripples through Bihar’s political circles ahead of the high-stakes state assembly elections.

Arrest and court appearance in Patna

Anant Singh was taken into custody along with two of his associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. All three were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Patna on Saturday, following which Singh was sent to judicial custody for two weeks. His arrest follows a violent clash in Mokama on October 30, which resulted in the death of 75-year-old Dularchand Yadav, a supporter of the Jan Suraaj Party.

According to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma, the police investigation revealed that the violent confrontation- involving stone-pelting and gunfire between political supporters- took place in the presence of Anant Singh. “Based on evidence, eyewitness accounts, and the postmortem report, it was established that the incident occurred under the direct watch of the candidate, who has been arrested as the main accused,” Sharma told reporters.

Political clash turns deadly

The violence erupted during a campaign trail in Mokama, one of Bihar’s politically sensitive constituencies, where Singh, known for his strongman image, is contesting as the JDU candidate. The clash between rival groups led to serious injuries and one fatality. The police have registered cases against members of both factions for disrupting public order and violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Following the incident, two police officers- Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan- were suspended for negligence of duty. The CID has also joined the investigation as raids continue to track down other suspects linked to the case.

Singh defiant, issues message from custody

Even after his arrest, Anant Singh released a video message on social media asserting confidence in his constituency’s support. “Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama. This time, the people of Mokama will fight this election,” he said, while being escorted by police in the video.

Singh’s statement has added to the charged political climate in the region, where his influence remains formidable despite multiple criminal cases filed against him.

Political reactions and high-voltage Mokama battle

Piyush Priyadarshi, the Jan Suraaj candidate from Mokama, welcomed the arrest but criticised the delay. “It’s good that the police acted, but it should have been done sooner. He was freely campaigning with a 50-vehicle convoy despite a murder FIR. Still, better late than never,” Priyadarshi told ANI.

Mokama, set to vote in the first phase on November 6, is gearing up for a fierce electoral fight between JDU’s Anant Singh and RJD’s Veena Devi, wife of former MP Surajbhan Singh. Both belong to the influential Bhumihar community, and the contest is expected to be one of the most closely watched in Bihar’s 2025 assembly elections.

Voting for Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats will take place in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.