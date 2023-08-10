Bihar: Several bikes gutted as massive fire breaks out at showroom in Patna, guard died | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the site

A security guard died after a major fire broke out at a Hero company showroom near Nagar Nausa road in the Khusrupur area of Patna district of Bihar on Thursday early morning. As per the reports, dozens of vehicles were gutted.

Vehicles gutted in fire

The fire swiftly engulfed the entire showroom, shrouding it in smoke and flames. Following news of the fire, local police promptly arrived at the scene and alerted the fire department.

After hours of determined effort, a team of five fire brigade vehicles successfully managed to bring the fire under control. However, during this time, numerous vehicles stored within the showroom were gutted and a security personnel employed at the showroom tragically lost their life due to the flames.

Security guard died

Local residents said that around 4:00 am on Thursday morning, smoke suddenly began to emanate from the Maa Kali Automobile Hero Showroom in Khusrupur. Local residents said that a man named Roshan Kumar from the village was employed as a security guard at the showroom. Roshan was asleep in the showroom during the night. Following the fire incident, he was trapped and tragically succumbed to severe burns.

The Hero showroom housed over 100 vehicles, of which more than half were gutted in the fire.