Rosera Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Rosera Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 139 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Rosera Assembly constituency comes under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Birendra Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Nagendra Kumar Vikal of the Congress with a margin of 35,744 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Shambhavi Choudhary won from the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,87,251 votes by defeating Sunny Hazari of the Congress.

Rosera Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Rosera Assembly constituency is a part of the Samastipur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,30,203 voters in the Rosera constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,75,406 were male and 154790 were female voters. Seven voters belonged to the third gender. 622 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rosera in 2020 was 224 (210 men and 14 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Rosera constituency was 2,95,959. Out of this, 1,57,640 voters were male, 1,38,314 were female and only five belonged to a third gender. There were 247 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rosera in 2015 was 140 (91 men and 49 women).

Rosera Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Raghopur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rosera Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rosera Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Rosera Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Birendra Kumar won the seat with a margin of 35,744 votes (19.53%). He polled 87,163 votes with a vote share of 47.93%. He defeated Congress candidate Nagendra Kumar Vikal, who got 51,419 votes (28.27%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Krishan Raj stood third with 24,947 votes (12.48%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tejashwi Yadav won the seat with a margin of 22,733 votes. He polled 91,236 votes with a vote share of 49.15%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satish Kumar got 68,503 votes (36.90%) and was the runner-up. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third with 22,995 votes (12.64%).

2020: Birendra Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Dr Ashok Kumar (Congress)

2010: Manju Hajari (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Gajendra (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Gajendra (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Ashok Kumar (Samata Party)

1995: Gajendra Prasad Singh (Janata Dal)

1990: Gajendrapd Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Bhola Mandar (Lok Dal)

1980: Ramashary Rai (Congress)

1977: Prayag Mandal (Independent)

Rosera Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Rosera Assembly constituency was 1,81,864 or 55.08 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,56,737 or 54.95 per cent.