Riga Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Riga Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Moti Lal Prasad won the Riga constituency in 2020 by defeating the Congress candidate Amit Kumar with a margin of 32,495 votes.

Patna:

The Riga Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 23 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Riga Assembly constituency comes under the Riga Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Moti Lal Prasad of the BJP won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Amit Kumar with a margin of 32,495 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal-United candidate Lovely Anand won from the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 29,143 votes by defeating Ritu Jaiswal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In 2015, Congress candidate Amit Kumar registered a win in the Riga constituency. In 2010, BJP candidate Moti Lal Prasad registered his victory from the seat.

Riga Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Riga Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,79,562 voters in the Riga constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 87,925 voters were male and 90,888 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 749 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Riga in 2020 was 285 (272 were men and 13 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Dhaka constituency was 1,61,900. Out of this, 78,805 voters were male and 82,223 were female. There were 872 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Riga in 2015 was 252 (182 were men and 70 were women).

Riga Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Riga constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Riga Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Riga Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Riga Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Moti Lal Prasad won the seat with a margin of 32,495 votes (18.18%). He polled 95,226 votes with a vote share of 53.07%. Prasad defeated Congress candidate Amit Kumar, who got 62,731 votes (34.96%). BSP candidate Munni Singh stood third with 4,255 votes (2.37%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Amit Kumar won the seat with a margin of 22,856 votes (14.23%). He polled 79,217 votes with a vote share of 48.97%. BJP candidate Moti Lal Prasad got 56,361 votes (34.84%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Atul Bihari Mishra stood third with 4,262 votes (2.63%).

Riga Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Moti Lal Prasad (BJP)

2015- Amit Kumar (Congress)

2010- Moti Lal Prasad (BJP)

Riga Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,78,612 or 57.43% in the Riga Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,60,663 or 57.32%.