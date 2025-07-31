Patna horror! Burnt bodies of two siblings found inside house; probe launched According to the Bihar Police, the siblings have been identified as 15-year-old Anjali Kumari and 10-year-old Anshul Kumar. Their bodies were found inside a room at their house.

Patna:

In a shocking incident, the burnt bodies of two minor siblings were found at their house at the Janipur locality in Bihar's Patna on Thursday. The cause of the incident is not known yet, but the family members have alleged that someone had set the siblings on fire.

According to the Bihar Police, the siblings have been identified as 15-year-old Anjali Kumari and 10-year-old Anshul Kumar. Their bodies were found inside a room, the police said, adding that it has launched a probe and are also recording the statements of the parents of the deceased.

Here it must be mentioned that the mother of the two siblings works at the Patna AIIMS as a security guard, while the father works at the local election office.

"We received information on Thursday morning that two children were lying dead inside their house in Janipur locality. The bed on which the bodies were found was also burnt. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination," news agency PTI quoted Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Phulwarishariff, Deepak Kumar as saying.

"The case is being investigated from all angles," he added.

What did the family of the siblings say?

The family has alleged that the two siblings were murdered by someone. Speaking to reporters, Lallan Gupta, the father of the victims, claimed that two to three men were seen near his residence, alleging foul play. He claimed that had it been an accident, his children would have run for their lives, but they did not, which proves that they were murdered.

Demanding the strictest punishment for the culprits, Gupta has also raised questions over the way the Bihar Police is conducting the probe, saying the officials would have shown "some urgency" if this case were related to a higher official or someone from the chief minister's office.

Oppn attacks Nitish govt

Meanwhile, this incident has given a chance to the opposition to attack the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. In a post on 'X', Rashritya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"Criminals entered a house and burnt the two kids of a nurse alive in Patna on Thursday. The criminals are so emboldened that now no one is safe, be it at home, office, or even hospital. The CM in slumber, criminals alert!" he posted.

