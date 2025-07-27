Delhi Horror! Man kills colleague, dumps body in septic tank for refusing to lend him Rs 10,000 The Delhi Police said the accused, identified as Chandra Prakash, used to work at a farmhouse as a driver. It said the victim, identified as Sita Ram, had gone missing from the same farmhouse, following which a complaint was registered at the Mehrauli Police Station.

New Delhi:

A 47-year-old man in Delhi murdered his colleague and dumped his body into a septic tank after he reportedly refused to lend him Rs 10,000, said the police on Sunday, while adding that the accused has been arrested.

The Delhi Police said the accused, identified as Chandra Prakash, used to work at a farmhouse as a driver. It said the victim, identified as Sita Ram, had gone missing from the same farmhouse, following which a complaint was registered at the Mehrauli Police Station.

An investigation was launched, the police said, adding that Sita Ram's body was recovered from a septic tank in the same farmhouse. His body has now been sent for post-mortem.

"Sita Ram had been a domestic worker at a private farmhouse in Chhattarpur for the past 10 years and was staying alone at the premises because the owner was out of town," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Based on initial findings, a case was registered on Sunday under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Mehrauli," Chauhan said.

How was Chandra Prakash caught?

Upon arriving at the farmhouse, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of the staff members, but found that Chandra Prakash, who was the driver of the farmhouse owner for the last seven years, was missing. Following this, the police started checking the CCTV footage and tracked Chandra Prakash's location to Palam in Delhi, where he was apprehended.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. "He disclosed that he had requested Rs 10,000 from Sita Ram, but when the latter refused, a heated argument broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, he picked up a hammer and struck Sita Ram on the head, killing him," Chauhan said, as reported by PTI.

The weapon used by Chandra Prakash - who hails from Pantgaon village in Uttarakhand's Almora district - to murder Sita Ram has also been recovered by the Delhi Police, which is now trying to find out whether anyone was also involved in the crime.

Also Read - Youth brutally stabbed to death in Jaipur, accused posts 'revenge complete' on social media

Also Read - Murder behind electrocution: Delhi man’s wife, cousin brother held in shocking crime | Video

Also Read - Andhra Pradesh woman, 22, stabbed to death by live-in partner for refusing prostitution