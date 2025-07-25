Army jawan strangled to death by live-in partner in UP's Bijnor, accused arrested As per the police, the incident took place at Adarshnagar in the Najibabad region. The accused has been identified as Mamta.

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, an Army jawan was allegedly strangled to death by his live-in partner. As per the police, the incident took place at Adarshnagar in Najibabad region. The accused, identified as Mamta, has been arrested in connection with the crime, they added.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Amit Sagar, who had been in a live-in relationship with Mamta for the past three years, according to Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh. During interrogation, the accused reportedly told the police that Sagar would frequently consume alcohol and physically assault her. She claimed she wanted to “free herself” from the abusive relationship, which allegedly led her to commit the act.

What did the police say?

"On July 15, Amit was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. A post-mortem examination confirmed that he died due to strangulation," the officer said. Based on the post-mortem report, Sagar's mother Kanti Devi lodged a complaint accusing Mamta of murder. Mamta was arrested on Thursday.

"The accused told police that Sagar would often assault her after consuming alcohol. She wanted to end the relationship and be free from him," said the officer. A case has been registered in the matter, police said.

CRPF jawan kills ASI live-in partner in Gujarat

In a similar incident, a woman police officer was allegedly killed by her live-in partner, a CRPF constable, in Gujarat's Kutch on July 18. The incident came to the fore next day when the accused surrendered at the same police station where the woman officer was posted.

The deceased, identified as Aruna Natu Jadav, was serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Anjar Police Station under the Kutch (East) Police's Anjar Division. As per the police, cited by the media reports, Dilip Dangachhiya and Aruna were at their home in Anjar when a dispute broke out between them. The altercation turned so ugly that Dilip strangles Aruna to death.

