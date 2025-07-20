Gujarat: CRPF jawan kills ASI live-in partner after dispute, later surrenders at her police station The incident came days after a jilted lover killed his live-in partner after she refused to comply with his marriage proposal in Mumbai. 24-year-old Samshuddin Mohammed Hafiz, who was employed as a chef at a five-star hotel in the city, was arrested by Mira Road police on June 14.

Kutch (Gujarat) :

A woman police officer was allegedly killed by her live-in partner, a CRPF constable, in Gujarat's Kutch on Friday. The incident came to the fore on Saturday morning when the accused surrendered at the same police station where the woman officer was posted.

The deceased, identified as Aruna Natu Jadav, was serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Anjar Police Station under the Kutch (East) Police's Anjar Division. As per the police, cited by the media reports, Dilip Dangachhiya and Aruna were at their home in Anjar when a dispute broke out between them. The altercation turned so ugly that Dilip strangles Aruna to death.

Duo came in contact through Instagram

In a statement on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Chaudhary, of Anjar Division said, said the duo came in contact through Instagram in 2021. "Aruna and Dilip had come into contact through Instagram in 2021 and were in a live-in relationship. They had an argument around 10 PM on Friday, after which he strangled her to death," media reports quoted Chaudhary as saying.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Live-in partner kills woman for refusing marriage proposal

The incident came days after a jilted lover killed his live-in partner after she refused to comply with his marriage proposal in Mumbai. 24-year-old Samshuddin Mohammed Hafiz, who was employed as a chef at a five-star hotel in the city, was arrested by Mira Road police on June 14 for killing Kareena Ali, a singer at a bar in Dahisar.

The probe revealed that the couple had frequent arguments over marriage. Kareena reportedly wanted to focus on her career before considering settling down, which led to tension between the two. "They were planning to get married soon, but my sister said that she wanted to earn money first and then get married," the victim's brother said.

Reports also suggested that Hafiz often accused Kareena of infidelity. He also allegedly threatened to leave her. In a fit of rage, he took out the knife and slit her throat.

Kareena was rushed to the hospital by her brother, where doctors declared her dead.