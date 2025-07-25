Bihar crime: Murder accused out on bail shot dead in Samastipur in Chandan Mishra-like killing The victim has been identified as Sumit Kumar, also known as Guddu, according to police. He was out on bail at the time of the incident.

Samastipur:

In a chilling rerun of the Chandan Mishra-style murder, a 22-year-old man accused of murder was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Samastipur district. The incident took place in the Pethiya Bazar locality, sending shockwaves through the area. The victim has been identified as Sumit Kumar, also known as Guddu, according to police. He was out on bail at the time of the incident.

"The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Thursday when unidentified assailants shot at Kumar," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar Pandey told the media. Kumar was taken to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead, he added. "Kumar was a suspect in a murder case and had recently come out of jail on bail," the ASP added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, he said. The exact reason behind the murder is not known yet, Pandey said, adding, personal enmity could have led to the killing.

Scrap dealer shot dead in Muzaffarpur

Earlier on July 23, a scrap dealer was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The scrap dealer identified as Mohammad Gulab was shot dead outside his shop in Majhaulia area of Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday late evening, the police said. Prima facie, some land dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Town-II, Vinita Sinha, told the media.

Chandan Mishra murder case

Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. He was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, when unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting. Five criminals were involved in the murder of Chandan Mishra that took place at Paras Hospital on July 17. A country-made pistol, two pistols, two magazines and four cartridges have been recovered from them.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ