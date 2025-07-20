Chandan Mishra murder case: Key accused Tauseef Badshah arrested in Kolkata, total 10 detained so far Tauseef already had a criminal record. He is named in at least one case under the Arms Act. According to the police, Tauseef had recently become involved in contract killings. He had started accepting money to carry out murders or to provide logistics for such operations.

Kolkata:

In the latest development in the murder case of gangster Chandan Mishra at Paras Hospital, Patna, police have arrested four more suspects from Kolkata, including the main shooter Tauseef Badshah and his maternal cousin Neeshu Khan. According to sources, all the shooters had gathered near Neeshu’s house, who is reportedly paralysed and had previously sustained a gunshot wound.

Total of 10 people detained in connection with Patna hospital shooting

So far, a total of 10 people have been detained by Bihar Police and the Special Task Force (STF) in connection with the murder. All detainees are accused of aiding the shooters involved in the killing. The arrests were made following coordinated raids across different locations on Saturday.

Coordinated raids result in multiple arrests across Kolkata

On Saturday morning, five suspects were detained from the New Town area of Kolkata. Later that evening, five more suspects, including a woman, were detained from a guest house in Anandpur, South Kolkata. Bihar STF and Kolkata Police conducted the raid around 8:45 PM. All suspects are currently being interrogated about their roles in the conspiracy and involvement in the attack.

Female accused among the detainees

Among those detained from Anandpur, one female suspect is also under custody. Police are probing her role along with the others in orchestrating and facilitating the shooting at Paras Hospital.

Shooter gang led by Tauseef Badshah

Patna Police had earlier identified key shooters involved in the attack. The gang was reportedly led by Tauseef Badshah, a resident of Fulwari Sharif. Other shooters named include Monu, Surajbhan, and Bhindi (alias Balwant Singh). The identity of the fifth shooter who entered the hospital is still under verification. Another accused was stationed outside the hospital during the shooting.

Most shooters are from Buxar district, Bihar, with Monu from Belaur and Balwant from Liladharpur village.

Video evidence reveals shooters' recklessness

The shooters exhibited extreme boldness, with Tauseef reportedly recording the murder on video. During the attack, Durgesh Pathak, who was protecting Chandan Mishra, was injured by a bullet fragment in his big toe. Another person, Krishnakant Pandey, survived by hiding in a bathroom.

Six shooters involved in the hospital attack

Investigations reveal that six shooters came to Paras Hospital to assassinate Chandan Mishra. Five shooters entered the hospital premises while one remained outside as a lookout. After the murder, the shooters fled the scene brandishing their weapons.

Kolkata accused charged with aiding the murder conspiracy

The accused arrested from Kolkata, including Tauseef, Neeshu Khan, Sachin, Harsh (alias Harish Kumar), and Alpana Das, face charges of helping the shooters escape from Patna to Kolkata, supplying weapons, and conspiring in the murder. Harsh reportedly helped the shooters scout the hospital two days before the shooting, while Neeshu sheltered them near the hospital. Police also seized a white vehicle from the Anandpur guest house.

Ongoing investigation

The police continue to question all detained suspects in a bid to uncover further details and apprehend any remaining conspirators. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek justice for the brutal killing of gangster Chandan Mishra at Paras Hospital.

