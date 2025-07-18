Who is Tauseef Badshah? The man behind gangster Chandan Mishra's murder at Bihar's Paras Hospital Tauseef Badshah, a youth from Patna’s Phulwari Sharif, has emerged as the prime accused in the audacious ICU murder of gangster Chandan Mishra, exposing deep gang rivalries and sparking political uproar over Bihar's crumbling law and order.

Patna:

In a dramatic and brazen act of violence that has stunned Bihar, a young man named Tauseef Badshah walked into the ICU of Patna’s Paras Hospital on Thursday morning and executed gangster Chandan Mishra, a convicted killer serving a life sentence. Captured on CCTV in what looked like a scene straight out of a crime thriller, Tauseef led a team of five attackers who carried out the hit with chilling precision.

Now at the centre of a sensational murder investigation, Tauseef Badshah has quickly become one of the most notorious names in the state. But who is he—and how did he go from an ordinary youth to a contract killer involved in one of Bihar’s most high-profile gangland assassinations?

From Phulwari Sharif to Paras ICU: The rise of a killer

Tauseef Badshah is a resident of Phulwari Sharif, a neighbourhood in Patna. His background stands in stark contrast to the violence he is now associated with. He is the son of a hardware store owner and a school teacher, and studied at Saint Karen’s School, one of the city’s better-known educational institutions.

Police say Tauseef did not come from a traditional criminal background but became entangled in the underworld in recent years. Already named in a case under the Arms Act, he was reportedly expanding his operations in the contract killing space—either executing murders or providing logistical support in organised hits.

A planned execution

According to police, the killing of Chandan Mishra was no random act of violence. It was part of an orchestrated vendetta tied to gang rivalries dating back years. Chandan, who had 24 criminal cases, including 12 murders, was on parole for medical treatment. Tauseef and his associates walked calmly into the hospital, guns in hand, and shot Chandan multiple times in the ICU—despite police presence and CCTV surveillance.

The leader of the group, Tauseef stood out for his unmasked face, relaxed posture, and slow stride—leaving the scene just as calmly as he had entered.

Link to gang rivalries

Police believe the murder was the fallout of a long-standing rivalry between Chandan and his former associate Sheru, with whom he reportedly had a bitter falling-out while in Bhagalpur jail. Tauseef is suspected to have been working on behalf of Sheru or aligned criminal interests seeking revenge.

Crackdown and political fallout

By 8 am, less than an hour after the murder, Patna police had identified Tauseef as the main accused, along with three others: Mannu, Surajbhan, and Bhindi alias Balwant Singh—all from Buxar district. An FIR has been filed, and raids are ongoing across Phulwari Sharif and Buxar to apprehend the remaining attackers. One shooter remains unidentified.

The assassination has triggered a political firestorm in Bihar. Opposition leaders have slammed the Nitish Kumar government for the breakdown in law and order, calling for accountability as the state reels from 50 murders in 26 days.

As the manhunt for Tauseef continues, his transformation from a quiet Patna student to the face of Bihar’s latest gangland horror raises troubling questions about rising youth involvement in organized crime—and the fragile state of public security.