Chandan Mishra shot 28 times by five assassins, Tausif Badshah fled only after confirming death: Sources Chandan Mishra murder case: Disturbing revelations from the investigation indicate that Chandan Mishra was gunned down with 28 bullets fired by five assailants- Tausif, Balwant, Raviranjan, Nilesh, and Monu. Only after ensuring Chandan had died did Tausif make his escape.

Patna:

In the high-profile Chandan Mishra murder case, key accused Tausif has reportedly confessed during police interrogation that he was deeply in debt after losing Rs 20 lakh in online gambling. On the second day of his three-day police remand, Tausif broke down emotionally, revealing that mounting debt and pressure led him to participate in the conspiracy. He claimed he was unaware of the mastermind Sheru Singh and that the deal was arranged by his cousin, Neeshu.

Failed getaway: Shooter lost way to hospital after firing

After shooting Chandan Mishra, Tausif confessed that he and his accomplices got lost while trying to flee. They mistakenly entered Paras Hospital, where Tausif claimed he told a staff member that his uncle Chandan Mishra was admitted. Without suspicion or search, he exited the hospital.

Shooters used fake number plates, stolen bikes from Buxar

According to sources, the shooters brought weapons from Buxar, while arrangements for motorcycles were made in Patna. One Apache bike recovered by police had a fake number plate, while the second stolen bike remains missing. Both bikes used in the crime were stolen, police confirmed.

Mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from sister’s home

On Tausif’s tip-off, police recovered three mobile phones and SIM cards used during the attack from his sister's house in Gaya. He had left the devices there immediately after the murder.

28 bullets fired by five shooters

The chilling details reveal that Chandan Mishra was shot 28 times by five shooters- Tausif, Balwant, Raviranjan, Nilesh, and Monu. It was only after confirming Chandan's death that Tausif fled the scene. While Tausif is in custody, police have launched a massive manhunt for absconding shooters Nilesh and Monu.

Inside the plot: Sheru Singh, Instagram love, and guest house hideouts

Tausif claimed no direct connection to Sheru Singh, a gangster lodged in Purulia Jail. He said his cousin Neeshu had struck the deal with Sheru, who had ordered the killing of Chandan Mishra after learning about his parole release. Each shooter was promised Rs 5 lakh, though Tausif said he hadn’t received a single rupee yet.

Sheru and Neeshu reportedly met in jail, where Neeshu- who was facing financial troubles and trying to sell a hotel in Vaishali- developed ties with Sheru. Meanwhile, Neeshu’s female friend, whom he met via Instagram three months ago, booked two rooms in a Kolkata guest house- one for Tausif, Bheem, and Harsh, and another for herself and Neeshu. She allegedly financed the entire stay.

Disguise and escape: Tausif altered appearance after seeing news footage

After the killing, Tausif saw the CCTV footage on TV and changed his appearance by shaving his beard and cutting his hair in a guest house to avoid identification.

Police-shooter encounter in Arrah

In a recent development, an encounter took place between the STF and the shooters in Arrah. Police sources confirmed that 10 rounds were fired from the police side and 13 rounds from the shooters’ side during the exchange.

Police investigations continue, with four dedicated teams working to apprehend the remaining shooters and those involved in the broader conspiracy.