Chandan Mishra murder plotted at Nishu Khan’s home, four key accused to be produced in Patna court on July 22 The murder of gangster Chandan Mishra at Patna’s Paras Hospital was orchestrated at the home of co-accused Nishu Khan, Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma revealed. The prime shooter, Tausif, along with Nishu Khan, Harsh, and Bheem, has been arrested in Kolkata.

Patna:

The conspiracy to assassinate gangster Chandan Mishra at Patna’s Paras Hospital was plotted at the residence of Nishu Khan, a key accused in the case, Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told mediapersons on Saturday. The main shooter, Tausif, along with three others — Nishu Khan, Harsh, and Bheem — have been arrested and are being brought to Bihar from Kolkata on transit remand, he said.

An Alipore court in Kolkata has approved a 48-hour transit remand for the four accused. They will be produced before a Patna court on July 22. Patna Police said that after securing their remand, a detailed interrogation will be conducted to uncover the full chain of events leading to the murder.

Conspiracy plotted at Nishu Khan’s residence

According to SSP Kartikeya Sharma, the murder was planned at Nishu Khan’s home. Two others assisted in helping the accused escape after the killing. Police say the arrest of Tausif and his associates will help connect the missing links in the case.

Arrests made in Kolkata, including aides Harsh and Bheem

The Bihar Police, with help from the STF, arrested four individuals from Kolkata — Tausif, Nishu Khan, Harsh, and Bheem. The arrests were made in coordinated raids in the New Town and Anandapur areas. Police sources say the remaining two accused helped in providing logistical support during the escape.

Murder during medical parole at hospital

Chandan Mishra, a gangster from Buxar with over two dozen criminal cases against him, was shot dead on July 17, 2025, inside Paras Hospital in Patna while undergoing treatment. He was serving a life sentence in a trader murder case and had been released on parole for medical reasons. Despite hospital security, the assailants managed to carry out the attack and flee the scene.