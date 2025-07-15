Patna: Body of missing bank manager found in well, probe on Abhishek Varun, manager of a private bank in Patna's Kankarbagh police station area, has mysteriously disappeared since Monday night.

Patna:

The body of a missing bank manager from Patna was discovered in a well located in the city's Beur area, according to police. The victim's scooter was also recovered from the same well. The circumstances surrounding the incident have raised serious questions about the cause of death. Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine whether it was an accident, suicide, or foul play.

Abhishek Varun, manager of a private bank in Patna's Kankarbagh police station area, has mysteriously disappeared since Monday night. It is being said that Abhishek had gone to a party with his wife. After the party, his wife returned home, but Abhishek said that he would come later. There is no trace of him since then.

Abhishek's brother said that at around 2:45 am, Abhishek called his wife and said that he had had an accident, but soon after that his mobile was switched off. When he did not return the whole night, his wife lodged a complaint in the Kankarbagh police station in the morning.

During the investigation, the last location of Abhishek's mobile was found in the Beur police station area, which is a deserted area about four kilometers away from the last place where he was seen.

