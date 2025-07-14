Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi 'insulted' in Bihar, forced to leave event midway Tushar Gandhi, who launched the “Badlaav Yatra” (March for Change) from the Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran on July 12, had reached Turkaulia as part of his journey.

Patna:

In a fresh political upheaval, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was reportedly insulted and asked to leave an event in Turkaulia, East Champaran, during his ongoing padyatra through Bihar. The incident occurred during a seminar organised near the historic neem tree in Turkaulia, which is associated with Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.

Tushar Gandhi, who launched the “Badlaav Yatra” (March for Change) from the Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran on July 12, had reached Turkaulia as part of his journey. The local Mukhiya (village head), Vinay Kumar Sah, had invited him to visit the site and participate in a seminar at the Panchayat Bhawan.

However, tensions flared during the event when an associate of Gandhi allegedly made political remarks in support of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which angered the Mukhiya. In response, Vinay Sah reportedly accused Tushar Gandhi of misusing the platform and denied his association with Mahatma Gandhi, ultimately asking him to leave the venue.

Gandhi exits venue to avoid conflict

A verbal altercation followed between Gandhi and the Mukhiya. Tushar Gandhi, expressing his frustration, left the event to avoid further confrontation. Supporters and local Gandhians also walked out in protest against the Mukhiya’s behaviour.

Speaking afterward, Tushar Gandhi condemned the incident, stating, “Democracy has been murdered in Champaran.” He also described the Mukhiya as a descendant of Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

The incident has sparked reactions from various quarters, especially given the symbolic importance of Champaran, the site of Gandhi's first satyagraha movement in India.

(Report: Arvind Kumar)