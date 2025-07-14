Rising violence in Bihar: Man shot dead in Begusarai amid surge in murders and public outcry A recent surge in violent crimes and high-profile murders in Bihar has sparked widespread fear, protests, and calls for urgent government action to restore law and order.

Patna:

In yet another grim reminder of the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, a 25-year-old man was shot dead and another injured by unidentified assailants in Begusarai district on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar, while the injured victim, Prince Kumar (24), is reported to be in stable condition.

According to a statement from the district police, the shooting occurred in Ward No. 24 of the Lohiya Nagar area, where both victims were attacked by unknown individuals. Eyewitnesses said the assailants fled the scene immediately after the incident. Police reached the spot promptly and took the victims to a nearby hospital. Amit Kumar succumbed to his injuries, while Prince Kumar continues to receive medical treatment. A case has been registered, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the perpetrators. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage and questioning locals to gather further evidence.

Bihar has recently witnessed a surge in violent crimes, with several shocking murders unsettling the state’s residents. The recent killings of two prominent businessmen—Puttu Khan in Sitamarhi and Vikram Jha in Patna—alongside the earlier murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna, have ignited widespread fear and anger, triggering public protests and sparking political debates about the state’s worsening law and order situation.

On Saturday, Puttu Khan, a local businessman in Sitamarhi, was shot dead in broad daylight outside his shop in the busy Mehsoul Main Market area. The audacity of the crime left residents panicked and outraged. In response, locals staged massive protests against the police, accusing them of failing to curb the rising violence. Protesters even followed Khan’s body to the hospital, demanding justice and immediate government action.

Meanwhile, Patna was shaken by the murder of Vikram Jha, a grocery shop owner in Ramkrishna Nagar, who was gunned down by an unknown assailant on Friday evening. Although rushed to the hospital, Jha was declared dead on arrival. The mysterious nature of the murder has raised serious concerns over public safety and the city’s increasing lawlessness. These incidents, coupled with the high-profile killing of Gopal Khemka earlier this week—linked to a bitter property dispute—have intensified political tensions.

Amid growing public outrage, protests have intensified in Sitamarhi and Patna, with citizens demanding swift justice and stronger policing measures. Despite reassurances from the Bihar government, the lack of tangible results has only deepened public dissatisfaction. As violence continues to rise, the people of Bihar are left wondering whether their government can restore peace and order before the situation spirals further out of control.

With public confidence in law enforcement waning, the coming days will be critical in determining whether Bihar can reclaim its streets or face an even greater law-and-order crisis.