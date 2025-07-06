One dead, 24 injured due to electrocution during Muharram procession in Bihar's Darbhanga The incident occurred in Kakorha village under the jurisdiction of Sakatpur police station when a portion of the 'tazia' came in contact with a high-tension electric wire.

Patna:

At least one person was killed and 24 others injured due to electrocution during a Muharram procession in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in Kakorha village under the jurisdiction of Sakatpur police station when a portion of the 'tazia' came in contact with a high-tension electric wire, according to Darbhanga District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar.

Injured are undergoing treatment

"One person died and 24 others were injured in the incident," Kumar told PTI.

He said officials from the district administration and police personnel, who were present at the site, rushed the injured to the nearest hospital.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment, and their condition is stated to be out of danger. The matter is under investigation, the DM added.

Clash during Muharram procession in Muzaffarpur; two Injured

In a separate incident in Muzaffarpur district, two persons were injured in a clash between two groups from different communities during a Muharram procession, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muzaffarpur Sushil Kumar said the incident took place when the procession was passing through Gaurihar locality under the jurisdiction of Bariyarpur police station.

"Following a heated argument between two communities, a clash took place in which two persons were injured. Police immediately brought the situation under control. Some people have been detained, and further investigation is on," he said.