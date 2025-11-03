Nitish Kumar won't remain Bihar CM, will be replaced by BJP's 'chela': Kharge in Raja Pakar Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: In his address in Vaishali district's Raja Pakar, Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Nitish Kumar and said that the JDU leader couldn't stop migration from Bihar despite remaining the chief minister for the past 20 years.

Vaishali (Bihar) :

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won't allow Nitish Kumar to remain the chief minister if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is voted to power in Bihar and instead, it will appoint its 'chela' (foot soldier) to the top position. Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, made the remarks while addressing his maiden Bihar election rally in Vaishali district's Raja Pakar.

"Nitish Kumar is sitting in the lap of the BJP, which believes in Manu Smriti. He has given up on JP, Lohia and Thakur. He cannot champion the cause of Dalits, OBCs and EBCs," he said, as reported by news agency PTI. "But Nitish Kumar is not aware that after the elections, the BJP is not going to make him the CM again and instead, it will give the post to some 'chela' (foot soldier) of theirs."

Campaigning like 'son's wedding'

The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kumar are not concerned about the Dalits, who are being targeted across the country. He also questioned the prime minister for doing extensive campaigning in the poll-bound state, saying it seems like "it were his son's wedding".

"The PM has time to tour the world but not to take stock of the state of affairs in his country, where he is seen only at the time of elections. You can see Modi roaming through the streets of a city even during municipal polls. Even during Bihar assembly elections, he is so busy as if it is his son's wedding," PTI quoted Kharge as saying.

'Couldn't stop migration'

In his address, Kharge also took a dig at Kumar and said that the Janata Dal United (JDU) leader couldn't stop migration from Bihar despite remaining the chief minister for the past 20 years. He alleged that Kumar's government is involved in scams worth Rs 70,000 crore.

On the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) targeting the Mahagathbandhan over 'jungle raj', the veteran Congress leader reminded the ruling alliance that it has been in power in Bihar for the past 20 years. "Why haven't they been able to end 'jungle raj' till now?" he said.