RJD got CM candidate announced by pointing gun at Congress: PM Modi in Katihar rally

Katihar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal were involved in a massive infighting. Addressing the poll rally in Bihar’s Katihar, PM Modi said the Congress has been calling Chhath festival 'drama' so that Bihar's people vent their anger on RJD and defeat it.

“The Congress and RJD are grappling with intense internal strife. Congress has branded Chhath festival as ‘drama’ to divert public anger towards the RJD and ensure its defeat in Bihar,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi takes Jungle Raj dig at Mahagathbandhan

Taking a swipe at the Mahagathbandhan over "Jungle Raj," PM Modi said that the RJD and Congress do not understand the language of development. He remarked that those involved in loot and kidnapping cannot bring industries or progress to Bihar.

“Those whose record is filled with extortion, ransom, and kidnapping — those who shut down mills and factories — cannot bring industries to Bihar. The NDA has announced jobs for one crore youths in Bihar and has also presented a clear plan on how these jobs will be created. The RJD and Congress do not understand the language of development. Their dictionary is filled only with words like guns, cruelty, bitterness, bad values, misgovernance and corruption. In the school of Jungle Raj, these are the only lessons they have learned,” he said.

PM Modi highlights infighting in Mahagathbandhan

PM Modi said RJD fears that the Congress will capture its vote bank if it loses the upcoming assembly election in Bihar. He said the infighting between the two Mahagathbandhan allies was not out in the open.

"Congress knows that if the RJD loses this time too, its political career will be over, and Congress will capture the RJD's vote bank. This tussle to seize each other's vote bank has now become out in the open. You will see how, after the Bihar election defeat, a wave of abuse will erupt between the RJD and Congress," he said.

RJD got CM candidate announced by pointing gun, says PM Modi

PM Modi pointed out that Congress leaders were missing from the poster, while the RJD pressured the grand old party to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate.

"Congress is almost absent from their (Mahagathbandhan) posters. RJD, by showing Congress a gun, got the Chief Ministerial candidate announced, and now Congress is being shown its place... These days, you may also be noticing that even Congress members don't believe the promises and declarations RJD leaders are making... Whenever the manifesto is mentioned. What do Congress members do? They say, "If you want to ask about the manifesto, ask about it from the prince of Jungle Raj, don't ask us." This is their condition. A fierce feud has been brewing between the Congress and the RJD for a long time," PM Modi said.