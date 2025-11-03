Mokama incident a 'conspiracy'; Anant Singh 'cooperated' with police: Union Minister Lalan Singh Dular Chand Yadav's killing: Speaking exclusively to India TV, Union Minister Lalan Singh lauded Mokama strongman Anant Singh for his 'cooperation' with the police and said the NDA nominee has respected the law.

Patna:

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said on Monday that the murder of Dular Chand Yadav in Bihar's Mokama was a conspiracy, but stressed that the truth will soon be revealed. Singh, a Janata Dal United (JDU) leader, made the remark while campaigning for party candidate Anant Singh in Mokama.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, the Lok Sabha MP from Munger also lauded local strongman Anant Singh for his 'cooperation' with the police and said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee has respected the law. He also expressed hope that the police will conduct the investigation without any bias.

"After looking at what had happened, it seems that it was a conspiracy. The police will unravel everything," the senior JDU leader said. "I feel the police will conduct its investigation without any bias and the truth will soon be out."

"Anant Singh has respected the law, and he surrendered in front of the police without raising any objection. He has respected the law," the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj further said.

Dular Chand Yadav's killing, Anant Singh's arrest and the aftermath

Dular Chand Yadav, a Jan Suraaj worker, was campaigning for party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Mokama last week when a clash broke out between him and Anant Singh's supporters. The clash between them escalated and Yadav was killed in it. His family members later blamed Anant Singh for the incident.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Anant Singh was arrested from his residence by the police, which said the JDU candidate was present at the site when Yadav was killed and registered four first information reports (FIRs) in connection with the incident. Later, he was sent to 14-day custody by a local court.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a cognisance of the incident and has ordered the transfer of Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural). Apart from this, it has also taken action against three other officials over Yadav's killing.

"The Commission has further directed that Vikram Sihag, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna, may also be transferred. Hence, a panel of officers for posting a substitute in his place may be sent urgently," the poll body said, as reported by news agency PTI.