Nitish Kumar pats his deputy Samrat Choudhary's back after his Bihar budget presentation | Watch Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, presented the current state budget 2025, the last before the state goes to polls later this year.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday was seen patting his deputy Samrat Choudhary's back moments after he presented the state's budget in the assembly. The budget 2025 of the NDA government is crucial as the Bihar Assembly election is due this year.

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar government tabled a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget in the assembly.

Presenting the budget, Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, told the House that the total size of the budget this year was "Rs 38,169 crore more compared with the last fiscal".

The BJP leader said the budget was based on the principle of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the CM’s motto of ‘nyay ke saath vikas’.

Tejashwi Yadav criticises Bihar budget

Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Party leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly, criticised the budget, saying the budget is Rs 3.17 lakh crore, yet the revenue is not coming.

"There is nothing new in the budget. They (NDA) want to protect their government, and we are worried about the state. Old things are being repeated, and it will have no impact on the people of Bihar. There was nothing about the industry, preventing migration, education or farmers. It was a hollow budget."

Calling it an exaggerated budget, he said, "Budget jhooth ki syaahi se likha hua hai..." (The budget is written with the ink of lies).

(With agencies inputs)

