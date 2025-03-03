Bihar Budget 2025-26: Samrat Choudhary tables Rs 3.17 lakh crore Budget in Assembly Bihar Budget 2025-26: Samrat Choudhary tables Rs 3.17 lakh crore Budget in Assembly

The Bihar government on Monday tabled a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget in the assembly for the financial year 2025-26. This is the last budget by the ruling government before the state goes to the polls later this year.

The Budget was presented by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who also holds the finance portfolio. This is higher by 38,169 crore than the previous Budget of Rs 2,79 lakh crore.

While presenting the Budget, Choudhary said that a cancer care society would be set up. He also added that the government will open a cancer hospital in Begusarai, as the maximum number of cancer patients are from this district.

The BJP leader said the budget was based on the principle of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the CM’s motto of ‘nyay ke saath vikas’.

Chaudhary said that the state government will spend 60,954 crores on education, 20,335 on health, 16,193 on rural development and 13,483 crores for energy in the financial year 2025 and 2026.

The government will also set up 'Mahila Haat' in Patna, and 'Kanya Vivaah Mandap' will be formed in all the panchayats of the state.

The government has also increased the scholarship amount for students from backward classes and extremely backward through various schemes from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month.

Chaudhary said that the government will start a special bus service for women in the major cities of the state. "The drivers and conductors in these buses will also be women. Women's vehicle training centers will be established in the major cities of the state. The trainers in this will also be women," he added.