Bihar loses 47 lakh voters as Election Commission releases final voter list after SIR: Details The Election Commission of India released the final electoral roll for Bihar on Tuesday, marking the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which had not been conducted in the state for 22 years.

The Election Commission of India released the final electoral roll for Bihar on Tuesday, marking the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which had not been conducted in the state for 22 years. After the SIR, over 47 lakh ineligible voters were removed from the electoral rolls. As of June 24, the voter list had 7.89 crore electors. Following the revision, 65 lakh ineligible voters were removed, reducing the total to 7.24 crore in the draft list published on August 1. Additional 3.66 lakh ineligible voters were removed, while 21.53 lakh eligible voters were added. This brought the total number of eligible voters to 7.42 crore in the final list. According to the revised list, the total number of electors stands at 48,15,294 across 14 assembly constituencies in Patna. This is 1,63,600 more than the total number of electors included in the draft list published on August 1, the district administration said.

How to check if your name is in the final voter list

Go to the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP)

Visit the official NVSP website.

Use the “Search in Electoral Roll” Feature

Enter your EPIC number or provide personal details such as your name, father’s/husband’s name, and date of birth to search.

You can also verify your name on the voter list through your State Election Commission’s website or the official voter helpline mobile app.

What to do if your name is missing from the list?

If your name or details are missing from the voter list, you can contact your Booth Level Officer (BLO) directly. To add a new name, use Form-6, and for correcting existing information, use Form-8. You can also raise concerns or submit complaints with the District Election Officer (District Magistrate), who oversees the process at the district level. Corrections and updates can be made until the official election notification is issued.

Bihar election dates

The Election Commission is expected to announce the election schedule next week. As part of the preparations, poll officials will be in Patna on October 4 and 5 to review the state’s readiness for the elections. The draft electoral rolls were initially published on August 1 and were open for "claims and objections" from individuals and political parties until September 1.

The first phase of voting is anticipated to take place shortly after the Chhath festival, which falls in late October. Reports indicate that the Election Commission has stationed 470 poll observers across Bihar, including for upcoming assembly bypolls. The current term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly is set to expire on November 22. The previous assembly elections were conducted in three phases.