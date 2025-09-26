Giriraj Singh attacks Owaisi ahead of polls, says AIMIM chief wants to create 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' in Bihar Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a strong attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during his ongoing 'Nyay Yatra' in Bihar's Seemanchal, accusing him of inciting Muslims and attempting to push the idea of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'.

Patna:

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, the political battle for Muslim votes in the state has heated up with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi holding his 'Nyay Yatra' in the Seemanchal region. Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP MP from Bihar, Giriraj Singh, has launched a scathing attack on Owaisi, accusing him of trying to divide the nation. Singh alleged that Owaisi wants to create "Ghazwa-e-Hind" by provoking Muslims in the state. Owaisi is currently on the third day of his 'Nyay Yatra' in Seemanchal. On Friday, he is scheduled to travel from Kishanganj to Purnea, passing through Dagarua and Baisi before reaching Amour constituency. After addressing a public meeting there, he will return to Kishanganj and his yatra will enter Katihar on September 27. As per reports, Owaisi is also planning to hold a rally in Begusarai.

What did Singh make such a statement?

Taking sharp aim at Owaisi's campaign, Giriraj Singh accused the AIMIM leader of attempting to incite Muslims and break the country apart. Singh said, "He is the leader of Muslims. He provokes them. He and Congress want a civil war, nothing else. They are supporters of Ghazwa-e-Hind and want to divide the country. But this will not happen. Our ancestors made a mistake. If they had sent people like Owaisi to Pakistan in 1948 and brought Hindus here, he would not have been born in India."

Why is Owaisi focusing on Seemanchal?

It is to be noted here that Seemanchal remains Owaisi's main focus in Bihar politics because of its significant Muslim voter base. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM had won five seats from this region. However, the party now has only one MLA left, as four of its legislators defected to the RJD.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

It is to be noted here that the Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is scheduled to be held in November this year, although dates are yet to be announced by the Election Commission. The previous assembly elections were held in October–November 2020. After the election, the National Democratic Alliance formed the state government, with Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister. Later, in August 2022 ,Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with NDA and formed the government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Later, in January 2024, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and again formed the government with BJP-led NDA.

