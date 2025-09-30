Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh returns to NDA fold, meets Upendra Kushwaha ahead of Bihar polls Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh may step into active politics once again by contesting the Bihar Assembly elections. After his meeting with BJP's Vinod Tawde and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha in Delhi, the BJP has confirmed that Singh will play an active role as a party leader in the upcoming polls.

New Delhi:

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh is likely to try his luck in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. On Tuesday, Singh met Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Tawde in the national capital, sparking fresh political discussions. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Tawde confirmed that Pawan Singh has always been a part of the BJP and will continue to remain with it. "Singh has received blessings from Upendra Kushwaha and will actively work as a BJP leader in the upcoming elections," Tawde added.

The Bhojpuri actor's move towards politics is being seen as a significant development ahead of the Bihar elections. Known for his massive popularity among Bhojpuri-speaking voters, Singh's presence is expected to energise BJP workers and boost the party's campaign. However, in the last Lok Sabha elections, Pawan Singh's decision to contest as an independent candidate from Karakat was seen as the main reason behind Upendra Kushwaha's defeat. The Rajput community did not extend support to Kushwaha, which had an impact on several neighbouring constituencies as well. In reaction to the Rajputs not siding with him in Karakat, Kushwaha voters in nearby areas distanced themselves from NDA candidates. This reportedly led to significant losses for the BJP in Shahabad and adjoining regions.