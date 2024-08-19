Muzaffarpur Dalit girl murder case: 12 arrested after protesters clash with police during procession

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

Bihar Police on Sunday arrested twelve people after they clashed with cops during a procession against the recent murder of a Dalit girl in Muzaffarnagar.

Muzaffarnagar is facing massive outrage after a Dalit girl's mutilated body was found in a village a day after she was kidnapped from her home on August 11.

A group of people organised a protest in the Paru area against the police administration, seeking justice for the victim's family. They urged villagers to gherao the police station which created upheaval. When security personnel tried to stop them, the protestors turned violent and started pelting stones, prompting police to use mild force to control the situation.

SSP Rakesh Kumar said the protestors have been arrested for clashing with police and taking the law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the district police attached the property of the main accused, Sanjay Rai, after he failed to surrender. Rai, accused of kidnapping the girl and pressuring her family into marriage, has been on the run since the crime.

"We had pasted on the wall of Rai's house a court notice in which he had been asked to surrender by Saturday noon. Since he did not turn up, his property was attached. We have also launched a search operation and hope to arrest him soon", the SSP added.

The girl's body was found in a pond near her village with her legs tied and cut marks on her head, neck, and arms, believed to have been inflicted with a trowel found nearby.

(With PTI inputs)

