Khan Sir's wife makes first public appearance at reception party in Patna | Pics and Videos Khan Sir had announced his marriage to his students and revealed that due to the India-Pakistan tensions, he chose not to invite anyone to the wedding.

Patna:

In a much-anticipated moment, popular educator Khan Sir's wife made her first public appearance during a grand reception party held in Patna today. Khan Sir hosted his wedding reception today and photos and videos from the celebration have gone viral on social media platforms.

The wedding was a private affair, conducted quietly in May amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Khan Sir later shared this personal milestone with his students during a live class, explaining that the subdued nature of the ceremony was due to the prevailing geopolitical situation.

His wife, identified as AS Khan, is reportedly a government officer hailing from Siwan, Bihar.

In one such viral video, Khan Sir was seen escorting his wife to the stage, holding her hand and helping her step up, a gesture that won hearts among the guests. He appeared visibly joyful as he stood beside his wife, warmly greeting attendees.

See pics of the reception party

In this widely circulated picture, Khan Sir's wife, AS Khan, was seen for the first time, drawing significant attention. She wore a heavily embroidered red lehenga along with a traditional red veil covering her face, embracing a classic bridal look. Her elegant and traditional appearance captivated everyone present. Her grace, simplicity, and dignified demeanor in the photo left a lasting impression on viewers.

(Image Source : X/@MISHRANITISH)Khan Sir's wife

Khan Sir was also seen standing beside her with a warm smile, dressed smartly in a formal outfit. He is wearing a black suit paired with a pink shirt and a red tie, a combination that enhances his charismatic presence. His confident yet humble demeanor, along with his stylish attire, added to the charm of the occasion.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Khan Sir's reception party

Bihar Governor, Tejashwi Yadav, and others attend the event | VIDEO

The event was graced by several prominent figures from the political and academic world. Dignitaries such as Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Education Minister Sunil Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Nitish Mishra, Union Minister of State Raj Bhushan Nishad, and former minister Mukesh Sahni were among those who attended the reception to extend their best wishes.

As per the reports, the reception took place at a Panache Banquets near Shagun Mor, Danapur, which was beautifully adorned with vibrant lights and floral decorations.

Khan Sir had shared marriage news with students

The renowned educator, who runs a coaching institute for competitive exam aspirants in India, recently informed his students about his marriage. In a video, Khan Sir explained to his students why he secretly tied the knot. Khan Sir, known for his teaching skills and massive online following, kept the news of his marriage secret, but fans are very excited to know about his wife.

In a gesture of appreciation towards his students, Khan Sir has planned a special feast exclusively for them on June 6, 2025.

In the video, Khan Sir said, "I have told you all first because my existence is thanks to all of you. After the reception on June 2, I will be hosting a special wedding feast for all my students on June 6." His students were eager to know more and requested him to share a picture of his bride, but Khan Sir chose to maintain his privacy.

Khan Sir had shared that his wedding date had already been decided, but around the same time, tensions between India and Pakistan intensified. Given the serious nature of the situation, he chose not to invite anyone to the ceremony, placing the nation's concerns above personal celebrations.

He said, "Meri shaadi ki tareekh tay ho gayi thi, isi dauraan Pakistan aur Bharat ke beech yudh shuru ho gaya, jis karan saade tareeke se shaadi ki gayi. Mere chhote bhaiyon ne maa se keh kar meri shaadi kara di aur maa ki baat taali nahi jaa sakti thi," emphasising that the wedding was conducted simply, and out of respect for his mother’s wishes, he went ahead with it quietly.

Also Read: Khan Sir ties knot: Who is famous educator's wife, why was wedding private and when is the reception?

Also Read: Khan Sir, popular YouTuber and educator, secretly ties the knot, reception to be held in Patna