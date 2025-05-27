Khan Sir ties knot: Who is famous educator's wife, why was wedding private and when is the reception? Famous YouTuber and educator Khan Sir announced his marriage to his students and revealed that due to the India-Pakistan tensions, he chose not to invite anyone to the wedding.

Popular teacher and YouTuber Khan Sir recently got married. The renowned educator, who runs a coaching institute for competitive exam aspirants in India, recently informed his students about his marriage. In a video, Khan Sir explained to his students why he secretly tied the knot. Khan Sir, known for his teaching skills and massive online following, kept the news of his marriage secret, but fans are very excited to know about his wife.

Who is Khan Sir's wife?

The identity of Khan Sir's wife has not been made public. She is referred to as AS Khan on the wedding card. Khan Sir has not shared any photographs or further details about her, maintaining his usual preference for privacy.

Despite this, his fans are eager to know more about his wife, though Khan Sir has remained discreet about revealing her full name or any photographs. The wedding and subsequent reception have sparked a wave of excitement among his followers, who admire him not only for his knowledge but also for his simplicity and humility.

When is the wedding reception?

Khan Sir revealed that his wedding reception is scheduled to take place in Patna on June 2, 2025. Digital invites have already been sent and preparations are in full swing. He also added that a special feast for his students will be organized on June 6.

The wedding invitation is simple yet elegant, notably withholding Khan Sir's real name as well as his wife's full name. His move has surprised many, but fans have lauded it as a reflection of his humble and grounded personality.

Khan Sir shares marriage news with students | VIDEO

In the video, Khan Sir said, "I have told you all first because my existence is thanks to all of you. After the reception on June 2, I will be hosting a special wedding feast for all my students on June 6." His students were eager to know more and requested him to share a picture of his bride, but Khan Sir chose to maintain his privacy.

Why was the wedding private?

Khan Sir shared that his wedding date had already been decided, but around the same time, tensions between India and Pakistan intensified. Given the serious nature of the situation, he chose not to invite anyone to the ceremony, placing the nation's concerns above personal celebrations.

He said, "Meri shaadi ki tareekh tay ho gayi thi, isi dauraan Pakistan aur Bharat ke beech yudh shuru ho gaya, jis karan saade tareeke se shaadi ki gayi. Mere chhote bhaiyon ne maa se keh kar meri shaadi kara di aur maa ki baat taali nahi jaa sakti thi," emphasising that the wedding was conducted simply, and out of respect for his mother’s wishes, he went ahead with it quietly.

