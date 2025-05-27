Tejashwi Yadav announces birth of second child, shares first picture with newborn son Tejashwi Yadav's first child was born during Navratri in 2023. Since she was born on the auspicious day of Shashthi, she was named Katyayani, after the sixth form of Goddess Durga.

Patna:

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday (May 27) announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy. The joyous news was shared on social media, where Tejashwi also posted the first photo of the newborn.

Sharing the news, Tejashwi Yadav in an X post said, "Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!"

Tejashwi and Rajshree, who welcomed their first child Katyayani during Navratri in 2023, have now embraced parenthood for the second time.

Tejashwi tied the knot in 2021

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader is married to his long-time friend Rachel Godinho, now known as Rajshree Yadav. The duo got married in December 2021 in a low key event, as per Hindu rituals. Rajshree and Tejashwi studied together at DPS school in RK Puram, New Delhi.

