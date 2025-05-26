Khan Sir, popular YouTuber and educator, secretly ties the knot, reception to be held in Patna Famous YouTuber Khan Sir secretly got married and revealed to his students that due to the India-Pakistan tensions, he chose not to invite anyone to the wedding, but promised to host a feast for his students on June

Patna:

Renowned YouTuber and educator, Khan Sir, has secretly tied the knot. On June 2, a reception is set to take place in Patna, with digital invitations being sent out to invitees. Khan Sir, known for his teaching skills and massive online following, shared the news with his students in a video, explaining the circumstances behind his quiet wedding.

In the video, Khan Sir revealed that his wedding date had been fixed, but during that time, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. Given the heightened situation, Khan Sir made the decision not to invite anyone to the wedding, as he prioritised the country's situation over personal celebrations.

He further shared with his students, "I have told you all first because my existence is thanks to all of you. After the reception on June 2, I will be hosting a special wedding feast for all my students on June 6." His students were eager to know more and requested him to share a picture of his bride, but Khan Sir chose to maintain his privacy.

This surprising revelation has sent shockwaves through social media, as Khan Sir has always kept his personal life under wraps. However, his fans are both thrilled and curious about this new chapter in his life.

Who is Khan Sir's Wife?

Sources suggest that Khan Sir has married a woman named A S Khan. Known for keeping his private life private, Khan Sir has yet again kept the details of his wedding under tight wraps. His fans are eager to know more about his wife, though Khan Sir has remained discreet about revealing her full name or any photographs. The wedding and subsequent reception have sparked a wave of excitement among his followers, who admire him not only for his knowledge but also for his simplicity and humility.

Reception details and privacy maintained

In the viral video, Khan Sir mentioned that preparations for the reception are in full swing. The reception is set to take place on June 2 in Patna, and the invitation is simple yet elegant. Interestingly, Khan Sir’s real name is still a subject of speculation. While some believe his name is Faisal Khan, Khan Sir has never confirmed or denied this. Even in the wedding invitation, he has kept things minimal, referring to himself only as “Khan Sir” and not revealing his wife’s full name.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Reception card

This move showcases Khan Sir's desire to maintain privacy and protect his personal life from public scrutiny. Despite the surprise element of the news, his fans have lauded his down-to-earth nature and continued admiration for his teaching methods.

As Khan Sir continues to shape young minds through his Khan GS Research Center and YouTube channel, his fans remain excited about his personal life while celebrating the new phase of his journey.